WWE

Matt Cross On How Darby Allin Is Similar to CM Punk, Teaming With Allin in Defy

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cross recently discussed his experiences with Darby Allin and how Allin is similar to CM Punk during a new interview. Cross spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On Bobby Fish working in MLW: “I think as far as if...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar will disappear from WWE once again

One of the main characters of the current WWE storylines, who currently figures as the challenger of the Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is precisely his archenemy: Brock Lesnar. After making his sensational comeback in Summerslam, the former WWE Champion is back to challenge the Tribal Chief of the blue show, leaving both WWE Universe fans and his former mentor Paul Heyman shocked.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Shares His Honest Opinion Of John Cena’s Acting Skills

Over the years a number of wrestlers have made the jump from wrestling to Hollywood, and while some have failed others have gone on to find great success. The Rock happens to be one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now, and names like Dave Bautista and John Cena have also been able to carve out their own spot in Hollywood.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Current WWE Star Can Beat Up Everyone On The AEW Roster

For a time AEW Dynamite was going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights, and on Friday AEW Rampage will go head to head with SmackDown for the first time ever. The shows will oppose each other for the first 30 minutes of Rampage, and the wrestling world is waiting to see what will happen.
WWE
Cm Punk
Bobby Fish
Darby Allin
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Thinks Comment During WWE RAW Is Why He Is Not On Commentary

At a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest on October 9, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was asked about comments he made on commentary on an April 2020 episode of RAW on wrestler Akira Tozawa. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, Lawler first explained how the idea to make the comment came about, which was from him working with Mauro Ranallo on commentary for a WWE video game.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On WWE NXT 2.0 Soon

Solo Sikoa is set to make his WWE NXT 2.0 debut soon. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a “coming soon” teaser vignette for a new Superstar named Solo Sikoa. “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion, of the Island,” Sikoa said in the vignette.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Comments On AEW Debut, Says It Was The “Best Of Both Worlds”

AEW Superstar CM Punk was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast and he talked about how his debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20th was the “best of both worlds”, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his not-so-secret...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Says He’s “Leading By Example” In AEW

CM Punk was on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone to discuss a wide range of topics. Punk talked about how he plans to help younger stars and it’s not telling them what to do but to show them how it’s done.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Recalls Backstage Reaction To WWE “Pipe Bomb” Promo

CM Punk was on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone where he talked about his time in AEW so far. He also discussed some highlights from his career, most notably his infamous “pipe bomb” promo. The promo was the catalyst for many...
WWE
fighterfans.com

CM Punk reveals WWE Superstar he thinks could be the best in the world

Former WWE Superstar and recent AEW signee CM Punk recently discussed his ‘Best In The World’ moniker and which other pro wrestlers may be vying for that title. Interestingly, CM Punk would mention a WWE performer who could be included in that conversation. Namely, Roman Reigns. Speaking to Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Punk gave his picks for the BITW.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Provides Details On How People Reacted Backstage To His WWE “Pipebomb”

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, CM Punk discussed the backstage reaction to his 2011 WWE “pipebomb” promo:. “When I was done with that, I remember walking back up the ramp, on the fly thinking, ‘Well I can’t go through the curtain because I just did this promo – if I go through the curtain, kayfabe-wise, I’m fistfighting somebody’. So I went sidestage, which was just another little tiny thing that made people go, ‘Hmm… this is weird’. And when I got in the back, nobody anywhere. Backstage is normally buzzing, people in the hallways. It was empty. And I remember looking around like, ‘Jeez, what’s going on’. And then I walked past the curtain through Gorilla and everybody in the company was jammed into the tunnel waiting to see me come through Gorilla, because they figured the same thing, they were like, ‘Ah man, this is gonna get real’. And the first person I see is chef Robert Irvine, because he’s there with Gail Kim, and he looks like he just got through a Dorian Yates chest workout, and he’s just like, ‘(flexing noises), That was amazing!’, and he’s like all fired up. He’s a guy that maybe doesn’t necessarily watch a lot of pro-wrestling, but it was just like it resonated with him. And then I saw Chris Masters and Chris Masters looks at me and goes, ‘Did you just hear what Punk said?’, and I was like, ‘Chris, it’s me’, and he was like, ‘Oh. Oh it is you! You’re gonna get fired dude’. And then I just walked up. It was a weird scene. I didn’t know it was gonna become as big as it did, but I knew just based off those reactions, I knew we had something.
WWE
Wrestling World

CM Punk reflects on his new role in AEW

Since making his sensational debut in All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk has battled several talented superstars such as Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs. In both circumstances, 'The Second City Saint' came out victorious. With the approach of the 'Full Gear' pay-per-view, Tony Khan's company could lay the foundations for a...
WWE
mymmanews.com

CM Punk Credits MMA Training For Being Able to Return to Pro Wrestling

CM Punk (Phillip Brooks) has returned to the world of professional wrestling. After a stint at taking a run at a fighting career and training in MMA, Brooks has returned to pro wrestling with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Fans may have noticed the rival promotion making gains lately with all their recent signings of other well-known pro wrestlers that have exited the WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Producers For WWE Raw Matches Reportedly Revealed

A new report has revealed some of the producers for matches from last night’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the matches and segments had producers as follows:. * The main event match of E & Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos, as well as the opening segment, were produced by Michael Hayes and Abyss.
WWE
411mania.com

New CM Punk x Street Fighter Shirt Debuting at NYCC

– As noted, Adam Cole is getting a new, exclusive t-shirt for New York Comic-Con with a Street Fighter theme. Additionally, there will also be a new Street Fighter-themed shirt featuring CM Punk in collaboration with NERDS Clothing Company. The CM Punk Street Fighter limited edition shirt will debut at...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes On The Huge Impact CM Punk And Bryan Danielson Will Have On AEW

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Brian Jones of PopCulture.com and discussed the “huge impact” that Bryan Danielson and CM Punk will make in the company. Punk made his return to pro wrestling in August, signing a multi-year deal with AEW. He has since won two matches,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Talks Reasoning Behind Writing On His Shoes In AEW

AEW’s CM Punk recently met up with Complex to shop for some sneakers and discuss his arrival in a new wrestling promotion. During the conversation, Punk was asked about writing initials on his shoes during various AEW segments. He explained that this interest from fans to find out what the “Easter eggs” mean is an added layer of fun to his work.
WWE

