FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOX) - A St. Louis County man is facing charges for the death of a 3-year-old who was found not breathing and had broken ribs, police say. Tevin Branom, 21, was in a home in the 11400 block of Latonka Trail in Florissant when police responded to a call for a child not breathing on Monday around 5 p.m. The 3-year-old boy had bruising to his body and was found to have broken ribs, police say. The victim, Eli Taylor was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

19 HOURS AGO