West Springfield, MA

West Springfield tavern limiting business hours due to staffing shortage

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbAm2_0cLoXG9J00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staffing issues has caused one local popular restaurant to temporarily change its hours of operation.

Starting next Tuesday, the Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House located on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield will close for lunch and dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. The family-owned business said the decision was made due to the continued struggle to hire staff.

“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the Calvanese family said. “As soon as the ‘new normal’ is set and people get back to work, we will reopen on Tuesdays for our guests.”

Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House’s new hours are:

  • Wednesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant said it will honor all functions booked on Tuesdays.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

