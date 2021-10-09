CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Cutting-Edge Acoustics Collections

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Q Acoustics Concept collection has been unveiled by the high-end audio brand as a series of solutions for consumers seeking to incorporate an immersive experience into their living space. The speaker collection consists of three products including the Concept 30 standmount, the Concept 50 floorstanding and the Concept 90...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Vela acoustic ceiling panels by Impact Acoustic

Dezeen Showroom: Swiss brand Impact Acoustic has created a range of colourful sound-absorbing products called Vela for use in creative interior environments. ​​The Vela ceiling panels are made in a variety of different colours, patterns and shapes to challenge traditional, "boring" acoustic panel designs. They are suspended from ceilings to...
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

TwoWay acoustic desk organiser by Impact Acoustic

Dezeen Showroom: Impact Acoustic's versatile TwoWay desk organiser is made of sound-absorbing felt and can be easily carried and stored away at the end of a workday. Designed by Impact Acoustic co-founder Jeffrey Ibañez, TwoWay gets its name because it can be used in two positions. Lying down it serves as an in-tray while upright it can be picked up, moved and stored in a locker overnight.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

How to design a cutting-edge outdoor advertising campaign

Because many consumers spent a great deal of 2020 inside their homes, opportunities for them to get outside and enjoy outdoor spaces in their favorite cities are more important than ever. Advertising trends are also shifting, with more marketers paying attention to valuable outdoor spaces as a way to get in front of these consumers. Demand for out-of-home (OOH) advertising inventory is skyrocketing. eMarketer predicts digital out-of-home (DOOH) spending will increase from $2.72 billion in 2020 to $3.84 billion in 2023.
CELL PHONES
aymag.com

Cutting Edge: Countertop World

Fall is here, and for many, entertaining is beginning to make a comeback. Amid a pandemic, homeowners and businesses alike are rethinking both design and function for the purpose of bettering aesthetics as well as customer and family needs. Remodeling is trending more than ever. David McDougall, owner and operator...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustics#High End Audio#Living Space
Gadget Flow

CircuitMess Batmobile™ AI-powered DIY kit teaches you the most cutting-edge technologies

Become a STEM superhero while exploring the world of electronics and programming. Made in cooperation with Warner Bros., the DIY AI-powered DIY Batmobile™ kit lets you experience the future of the world of STEM! In fact, it’ll teach you the most cutting-edge technologies in the world. You’ll be able to learn about machine learning, computer vision, digital image transmission, object recognition, and artificial intelligence. The best part is that you’ll feel like the Caped Crusader while you learn in a fun way! Crafted with a dual-core CPU, it also comes with a dedicated remote controller. Overall, this gadget is designed to bring you joy and excitement. What’s better than getting to finally assemble your Batmobile™? Finally, you can code your own self-driving vehicle!
ELECTRONICS
Coast News

Carlsbad company on cutting edge of MRI sound technology

CARLSBAD — Lying in a prone position while isolated inside of a magnetic tube for 45 minutes to undergo a scan of internal organs can be jarring and claustrophobic for patients. Enter Spencer Howe, who along with his former business partner, saw an opportunity 10 years ago to make magnetic...
CARLSBAD, CA
mspoweruser.com

Edge can now turn your collections into Citations

There has been some rumour that Edge Collections are going away, but Microsoft has continued to plough ahead with developing the feature, and their latest addition may just have made it an essential tool for students. Edge Canary now supports turning your collection of websites into a list of Citations...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Wire-Framed Lounge Chairs

Dan Svarth has designed the latest product for the Copenhagen-based furniture company A. Peterson. Named the 'Wire Chair,' the first of its kind dates back to 1972 when architect Dan Varth was teaching at the Royal Danish Academy. The architect took ordinary water pipes and bent them in such a manner that produced a unique chair.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

Multifunctional Oversized Premium Blankets

Jil Sander+ by Luke and Lucie Meier introduces some home offers including a duo of blankets that are multifunctional for the season. In addition to the lifestyle purpose of the blankets, the premium piece can also be wearable. It is offered in two colorway designs of multi-tonal palettes. Both of...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Palm Leaf-Resembling Light Pendants

Designer Dániel Máto has unveiled his new pendant light constructed in the shape of a palm leaf. Titled 'Leaf Lamp,' this light fixture was designed for the artist's very own lighting brand, Loomiosa. Dániel Máto was struck by the beauty and form of the palm tree leaves he encountered while traveling Asia, leading him to create a light fixture with a similar shape.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Modernized Single-Blade Razors

The HypeBody Razor is an ultra-modern take on the classic safety razor that will provide users with a way to easily perform their daily grooming routine without the need to opt for drugstore alternatives. The razor is constructed with an ultra-modern aerospace-grade aluminum handle for enhanced durability and a lightweight...
TrendHunter.com

Discreet Sanitizing Dispensers

The Danish-based design brand, Vola, has launched an elegant and elevated hand sanitizing dispenser. The new RS11 dispenser is designed for commercial use in restaurants, shops, and other hospitality venues. It is a hands-free device and can dispense both gel or foam sanitizer. The device is designed for companies and...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Adaptable Furniture Pieces

French furniture designer Patrick Norguet has collaborated with Natuzzi Italia in a multipurpose furniture collection. Dubbed the Poly Collection, this line of furniture responds to the needs of those working from home. The design team sought to create furniture pieces that are adaptable and respond to the new realities of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Off-Grid Mobile Hotel Rooms

The Polish design studio Znamy Sie has refurbished a series of abandoned isothermal semi-trailers and transformed them into unique mobile hotel rooms. Dubbed 'Good Spot,' these hotel rooms offer a unique experience where guests can connect with nature in remote off-grid locations. The concept emerged when the firm embarked on a project to give abandoned isothermal trailers a second life. The semi-tailers are clad with stainless steel and wooden-framed windows. The interior is built by custom wooden furniture and a series of well-integrated storage spaces. The rooms come complete with a functional kitchen and plenty of lounge spaces, boasting an active and clean design.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Modern Nordic Design Houseboats

The conceptual 'HUBLO' houseboat has been designed by Vasilatos Ianis as a floating dwelling that would provide inhabitants with all the amenities they need to comfortably live on the water. The houseboat calls to mind Nordic design on the exterior and is well-equipped to accommodate a family of four thanks...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TrendHunter.com

Elegant Evaporative Cooling Appliances

The conceptual 'VAYU' tower cooler has been designed by Sumeet Singh and Jatin Bamane as an appliance for consumers to incorporate into their living or working spaces when in need of a way to stay cool. The unit makes use of evaporative cooling technology and is incorporated with a powerful...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Reversible Minimal Bag Collections

MM6 Maison Margiela works in collaboration with Eastpak on a new collection of bags that are designed with a reverse mode method. It is set to join the Fall/Winter 2021 seasonal offerings and all of the pieces in the seasonal capsule are made to be inside out, rearranged, or worn from the back to the front.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Minimal Roman-Inspired Electric Kettles

SeungHyun Lee designed the HYGGE kitchen appliance with a minimalistic style. The modern electric kettle is informed by Roman architecture. The historic style inspired the designer to create a sleek hybrid kitchen kettle that also functions like a jar to store your drink. Dual in function, the HYGGE is named...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Reworked Contemporary Classic Bags

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton introduces new reworked iterations of some classic bags for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. It features the signature Christopher and the Soft Trunk for the season. Originally launching during the Fall/Winter 2004/2005 shoe, the Christopher backpack has remained a staple due to the style and function of the unisex design.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Fidget-Focused Work Stools

Bounce is a stool focused on satisfying the sitter's need to fidget throughout the day. The bouncing work stool incorporates a bouncy ball into its seat, ideal for sitting at a computer desk in a home office or an art studio, scratching up designs. The Bounce work stool is designed...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy