Cutting-Edge Acoustics Collections

Become a STEM superhero while exploring the world of electronics and programming. Made in cooperation with Warner Bros., the DIY AI-powered DIY Batmobile™ kit lets you experience the future of the world of STEM! In fact, it’ll teach you the most cutting-edge technologies in the world. You’ll be able to learn about machine learning, computer vision, digital image transmission, object recognition, and artificial intelligence. The best part is that you’ll feel like the Caped Crusader while you learn in a fun way! Crafted with a dual-core CPU, it also comes with a dedicated remote controller. Overall, this gadget is designed to bring you joy and excitement. What’s better than getting to finally assemble your Batmobile™? Finally, you can code your own self-driving vehicle!

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO