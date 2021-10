The city of Birmingham will purchase 1,000 tickets to every UAB football home game for a total cost of $100,000, the City Council decided Tuesday. The tickets, which retail between $20 and $45 each, will be dispersed among city employees, youth groups and neighborhood associations, according to a resolution put forth by Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office. The money will come from a hotel surcharge fee passed by the council in 2019.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO