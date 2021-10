GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are hoping for the best and bracing for the worst with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury. Alexander left Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter after going low to take down Steelers running back Najee Harris on a crucial fourth-down stop. Alexander injured his right shoulder in the collision and was taken to the locker room for X-rays and tests, and further testing Monday left head coach Matt LaFleur discussing next steps with team orthopedist Dr. Pat McKenzie and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel.

