NFL

Start or Sit: Fantasy Preview of Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

By Josh Frey
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 4 days ago
There were very few positives to take away from the Vikings week four game with the Browns, fantasy or otherwise. In a 14-7 defensive battle, Minnesota scored on their opening drive of 7+ minutes, and then never touched the scoreboard again. However, this week against a banged up Lions squad should bring much better results. Here’s the forecast for the Minnesota Vikings fantasy producers heading into week five.

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

