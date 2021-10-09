CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How to see the Draconid meteor shower in the Inland Northwest

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash.– If you want a chance to see some meteors but don’t want to stay up all night, the next couple of evenings might be what you’ve been looking for!. The Draconid meteor shower peaks the night of October 8 and will still be active through the night of October 10.

