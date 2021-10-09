How to see the Draconid meteor shower in the Inland Northwest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Northern Lights are putting on quite the show this week, visible for many not so far outside of the Twin Cities metro area. We can thank a recent solar ejection. Particles from the sun are tearing through Earth’s magnetic field, creating a colorful light show. (credit: Caroline Solseth) NOAA calls this a G2 on its five-point scale, which means people can see it at lower latitudes than normal. This phenomenon is expected to continue Tuesday night and Wednesday, but it’s not clear if Minnesotans will be able to see it as far south as last night. (credit: Adam Svoboda) More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’ St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO