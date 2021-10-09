CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 dead after small plane crashes at Georgia’s DeKalb airport

By SHADDI ABUSAID AND HENRI HOLLIS
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

ATLANTA — All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed Friday afternoon when it crashed and burst into flames at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, a fire official confirmed. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. EDT before catching on fire. Cellphone video appeared to show...

www.fresnobee.com

