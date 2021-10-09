210 Trailblazers: San Antonio man creates YouTube show to teach children about animals

San Antonio – Clay Carabajal has always loved animals, and now he has now taken that passion and turned it into a digital show to inspire the next generation. When asked what inspired him to start this new show, Carabajal said, “I started this because my kids were watching YouTube and watching content that was inadequate to really, truly educate the community about wildlife. Whether it was people getting stung, or chased or fail videos, that’s not a respectful way to highlight wildlife.”