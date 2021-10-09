CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Four Point Puzzles Releases Mars as the Latest Planet in Its Lineup

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, Four Point Puzzles unveiled a 1,000 piece puzzle of the Earth that captured our beloved planet with incredible detail. Shortly after, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the Canadian company followed up with a Moon iteration. To honor the current expedition by NASA’s Perseverance Rover, fans of the series can purchase a Mars puzzle set that equally spans over two feet in diameter.

