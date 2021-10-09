Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln; Putnam FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN BOONE, NORTHWESTERN KANAWHA, EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN AND EAST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES At 1047 PM EDT, emergency management reported flash flooding as a result of heavy rain within the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charleston, Nitro, Madison, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Institute, Alum Creek, Tornado, Cross Lanes, Julian, Danville, Ashford, Woodville and Foster. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED