On Saturday, Oct. 9, at Cooper River Park, the Camden County Women’s Center is holding a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk at Cooper River Park on North Park Drive, Pennsauken, NJ. The event features the opportunity to support Camden County victims and survivors of domestic violence and their children, a t-shirt and refreshments for all participants, a 3.6 mile fun walk/run around the park, speakers and music to get participants energized for the walk. When people arrive, they should check in, no ticket is necessary.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO