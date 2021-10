It was like David and Goliath, except with footballs instead of slingshots. My best friend from home is a student at Penn State, so all our neighborhood families decided to attend the game together. One of those families includes a Penn State alum with the tailgating expertise of a professional, which is what I have come to realize is the common theme for any tailgaters at the University. Needless to say, the group was ready for the noon Saturday game. For my friend and me, this meant being up at 7 a.m., out the door by about 8:15 and off walking in the crisp 55-degree weather to the breakfast tailgate.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO