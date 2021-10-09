Businesses reopen following ATF shootout in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI has cleared the scene following Tuesday’s deadly shootout involving the ATF in South Nashville.

Friday morning, crews towed away the two main vehicles involved in the shooting. Bullets rang out between the two cars, as shown in surveillance footage obtained by News 2.

Several businesses reopened Friday as yellow tape was cleared from the scene.

One restaurant owner showed News 2 a bullet hole in the glass door of her building. Just feet away, she and her family were in the kitchen ducking for cover. At least one other bullet hole could be seen in the building’s brick wall.

Roughly half of the stores and restaurants in the surrounding business plaza remained closed Friday. The Country Cafe told News 2 they plan to reopen their doors at 6 a.m. Monday.

Other surrounding workers said they have concerns about what the incident could mean for future business.

“I’ve always grown up in this area, this area is safe, but the better part of Nashville has a different perception. They think this is South Nashville, they think it’s scary as is and this incident doesn’t make it any better,” said one worker who did not want to be identified. “I’m hoping that this doesn’t take a long-term effect on our business because a lot of the people here spent years building this business and it just takes one negative event or one negative outcome to kind of scare people from coming around.”

The worker told News 2 he does believe the area has seen a reduction in crime since Metro Nashville Police Department headquarters opened its doors across the street in 2019.

The state medical examiner told News 2 he is still working on the autopsy for suspect Corey Wellman, however, he confirmed Wellman died from multiple gunshot wounds.