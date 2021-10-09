Turner and Trey: 49ers' improving rookie running back Sermon grateful for hard coaching

Running backs coach Bobby Turner, 72, is the oldest members of the 49ers’ staff, but there’s nothing wrong with his eyesight. The 49ers’ mildly embattled rookie running back has regularly been reminded of the ways the NFL differs from college since the 49ers traded up to select him in the third round in April. One difference: Sermon, who was accustomed to being pushed at Oklahoma and Ohio State, never crossed paths with anyone like Turner. Said Sermon, smiling, of the meticulous 50-year coaching veteran: “Coach Turner, he’s a different guy.”