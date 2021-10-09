CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immaculata girls soccer guts out win, advances in county tournament

By Brandon Gould
 4 days ago
Immaculata needed a play. After 11th-seeded Franklin tied the score up in the second half on Friday, sixth-seeded Immaculata needed to silence the Warriors in the second round of the Somerset County Tournament and add some juice to its own sideline. A penalty set up a free kick that gave Immaculata exactly what it was looking for as Nikki Santos lofted in a ball that Luciana Rodrigues headed into the back of the net.

NJ.com

