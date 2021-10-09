CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

GameThread - Preseason: Miami Heat (2-0) visit San Antonio Spurs (1-1)

By Surya Fernandez
Hot Hot Hoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here. The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent, PJ Tucker, KZ Okpala, Marcus Garrett, Dru Smith, and Victor Oladipo. Only Duncan Robinson remains in the starting lineup, though coach Erik Spoelstra has said that he will play limited minutes, as will Tyler Herro.

www.hothothoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Udonis Haslem returns in wake of father’s death, ‘always will be my best friend’

Sunday was about family for Udonis Haslem, the Miami Heat captain with the team for the first time this preseason. It was about getting back to his basketball family. And it was about carrying on the spirit of his father, Johnnie Haslem, who died at 70 on Aug. 30, with his son away from the team since, until Sunday. “Probably the toughest time I’ve ever had to encounter. The biggest challenge ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Kyle Lowry
Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat (2-0) visit Spurs (1-1) in preseason action

After another preseason victory last night against the Houston Rockets to improve to 2-0, the Miami Heat are right back at it tonight against the host San Antonio Spurs with tip-off scheduled for 8:30pm. Coach Erik Spoelstra fielded a starting lineup and a rotation during the first half last night...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Revenge season for the retooled Miami Heat

Just one calendar year ago, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers were competing in the 2020 NBA Finals. Somehow, a full NBA season has passed since then and we are now entering the second season removed from the Heat being crowned Eastern Conference Champions. After what can only be...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Preseason Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

The Silver and Black make their return to the familiar confines of the AT&T Center tonight for a preseason matchup with the Miami Heat. San Antonio looked a little dysfunctional on both ends without Dejounte Murray in the lineup on Wednesday. But they should have their starting point guard and defensive anchor on hand as their reconstructed roster tries to build some chemistry heading into a new era of Spurs basketball.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Shorthanded Heat remain undefeated in preseason, beat Spurs 109-105

Despite featuring just eight available players on the second night of a back-to-back road trip in Texas, the Miami Heat were able to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 to remain undefeated in the preseason after three games. Tyler Herro continued to display his stellar form so far through the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamethread Preseason#The Miami Heat#Bally Sports Sun Tipoff
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Derrick Rose pulls off dream proposal in Madison Square Garden

Being an NBA star certainly has its perks. Derrick Rose used his pull the right way as the New York Knicks guard executed his proposal to perfection in Madison Square Garden. Check out the romantic scene below from Rose’s Instagram. The Knicks guard even put on his lyricist hat for his heartfelt dedication to his future wife Alaina Anderson.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LiAngelo Ball Is Back In The Gym After Being Cut From Hornets Roster

LaVar Ball was pretty close to seeing his dream become a reality. For years now, the "Big Baller Father" has revealed his desire for all three of his sons to become NBA stars. It's a quite ambitious aspiration for any parent, but this one is actually not too far-fetched. In...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy