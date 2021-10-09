GameThread - Preseason: Miami Heat (2-0) visit San Antonio Spurs (1-1)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here. The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent, PJ Tucker, KZ Okpala, Marcus Garrett, Dru Smith, and Victor Oladipo. Only Duncan Robinson remains in the starting lineup, though coach Erik Spoelstra has said that he will play limited minutes, as will Tyler Herro.www.hothothoops.com
