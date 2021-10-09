CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Unsure Of What Fido Will Be For Halloween? Check Out This Costume Round Up!

By Megan Swinney
Wide Open Pets
Wide Open Pets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Searching for the perfect Halloween pet costumes? Here's some that are rockin' it!. Social media is full of ideas for pet costumes. There are costumes for small dogs, large dogs, and everything in between. Some of the cutest Halloween costumes can even be DIY. Let's not forget about our furry felines. There are some pretty adorable cat costumes out there if Felix is particularly tolerant. (If not, you can always go for a Halloween bandana or collar) From Disney-inspired to star wars themed costumes, your furry friend will be the talk of the block when it comes time to trick or treat.

www.wideopenpets.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheartcats.com

Watch As Kind Cat Shares Water Bowl With A Thirsty Mouse

Will cats ever cease to amaze us with their complicated and curious ways? The answer to that is probably ‘no’ as every day presents us with new tales of the strange and wonderful things cats do! And Simon the cat of Punta Arenas, Chile, gives us another cat tale that’s sure to make you smile.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

5 most obedient dog breeds that are easy to train

If you've made the decision to adopt a puppy, it's worth considering that some breeds are considerably harder to train than others. Many dog breeds will easily make loyal family members, become your closest companions and can encourage you to do more exercise, but it can take an experienced owner to train some of the most stubborn of pups to follow basic commands.
PETS
FanSided

Dress your dog up as Baby Yoda this Halloween with these affordable costumes

Halloween is just weeks away, and while many are trying to figure out which costume suits them best this year, others are adamant on finding a look for their pet that’ll be equally as cool and stylish. For fans of Star Wars, there are so many adorable dog and cat costumes that’ll have people convinced they’ve come from a galaxy far, far away.
PETS
bestproducts.com

20 Halloween Costumes for Cats That Are Guaranteed to Blow Up Your Insta

The only thing better than a cat in their fluffy birthday suit? A cat in costume! Whether you're looking to dress your fur baby up in something spooky or something adorable for Halloween, there's an outfit for every kitty out there (even the most dramatic). Think classics like turning your...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Costumes#Pet Costumes#Halloween Costumes#Disney
Wide Open Pets

Best Indoor Dog Toys of 2021: Enter Coldest Months With the Hottest Toys

What do you call a dog who never outgrows puppyhood? 'Neotyny' of your business!. 'Neotyny' is a serious, scientific word for a lighthearted concept. Nee-ott-un-nee is when an animal retains juvenile traits into adulthood. And that perfectly describes the dog! Canines never really graduate from puppyhood. Humans ultimately leave play behind, but our lucky furry friends are lifetime residents of Toyland.
PET SERVICES
theplaidhorse.com

15 Halloween Costumes For Spooky Horses Wary of “Dressing Up”

This time of year horse shows and barn parties have costume classes popping up all over the place. And why not? It’s a super fun, creative activity that we don’t get to do normally. There are certainly some amazing, extravagant horse costumes out there that blow my mind. But for...
ANIMALS
Wide Open Pets

Living With Furry Floofs: Life With Samoyed Dogs

Besides being adorable floofs, Samoyed's are great family dogs. Dog breeds have varying personality traits even within each breed. The Samoyed is no different. While the pups may look like they drifted away from a snowy mountain, they are the sweetest companions. Affectionately known as a Sammy, these pups were bred in the arctic and once used for hunting, herding reindeer, and pulling sleds for the Samoyede people in Siberia.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
purewow.com

These Are the 15 Longest Living Dog Breeds, Because You Want as Much Time as Possible with Fido

Dogs live forever, right? Right!? Unfortunately, like humans, dogs are mortals. Anyone who has lost a pet knows how heartbreaking it is to say goodbye. They are truly family members. If you’re someone who hates goodbyes or simply wants a companion for as long as possible, look into the longest-living dog breeds. On average, domesticated dogs live about ten years, but the dogs on our list have been known to live well into their teens. You’ll notice most of these pups are on the smaller side. While breed alone isn’t going to tell you how long your dog will live, it can give you a pretty good idea.
PETS
Wide Open Pets

These Sweet Rescue Pups Are Thrilled to Finally Leave the Shelter

Bringing home a rescue dog? Make sure you have a routine in place. The first day in a new home can be stressful for any dog. However, for rescue dogs, it may be very difficult to transition to a new environment and a new family. Some rescues spent time with a foster family while others may have waited to be adopted in a shelter or boarding facility. An established rescue pet routine may help the dog feel at home and acclimate faster.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
CBS Denver

Denver Costume Store: People Are ‘Amped Up’ For Halloween

DENVER (CBS4) – The COVID-19 vaccine has made in-person gatherings safer, lowering the risk of getting and spreading the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for celebrating the 2021 holiday season safely. Businesses that thrive during seasonal holidays are just as excited as their customers. “Halloween is most definitely the biggest month of the year for us. When people can’t gather and have fun in groups, then Halloween is going to suffer,” said Kevin Pohle, co-owner of The Wizard’s Chest. “We were down last year, which was completely understandable.” (credit: CBS) Pohle says The Wizard’s Chest, a Denver...
DENVER, CO
animalfair.com

10 Things Your Dog Hates! Must Read!

Let’s face it. Your dog is your best friend. But would you believe that you are more than likely annoying your best friend every day? Don’t feel bad! You’re not the only one. The first step to not annoying your dog is by just trying to understand them! I mean could you imagine being annoyed by someone every day but you can’t tell them how to stop?! Torture! Again, don’t worry. We’ll fix this. Soon you’ll be the envy of all your pooch’s friends. They’ll be wishing their parents were as cool!!
PETS
wfxb.com

The One Word that is Confusing Your Dog!

No one likes to be told no. When it comes to your dog. the word “no” can cause our fury friends a lot of confusion. Think about it…The dog chews on a shoe? “No!” The dog digs in the flowerbed? “No!” The dog barks? In this last scenario, there’s a good chance that your dog may think “no” is just your way of barking along with him. When dog owners pronounce the word “no” over and over like a broken record, it risks losing its meaning. Dogs respond to tone not necessarily the word reacting to our “no” with a freeze response. Training experts say we should show our dogs what to do instead, like we do when we are teaching them to sit and stay.
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love. Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than...
PETS
thepostathens.com

Horoscope: Here's what Halloween costume you should wear

Libras, your time spent in Mercury Retrograde — for the third and final time this year — is not over yet. It may seem as if everything that could possibly go wrong, is going wrong. Don’t fret, come Oct. 18, this optical illusion will end. Appropriately, Scorpio season will be...
LIFESTYLE
FingerLakes1

Most social dog breeds 2021

Dogs are a man’s best friend, and they love to be around people. It makes sense that there would be breeds of dogs who enjoy making new friends! The Labrador Retriever is one of the most popular breeds in America for good reason; this breed is known for its intelligence, friendliness, and gentle demeanor. The beagle is another friendly favorite that loves to cuddle with its owner at home or on walks through the neighborhood. If you’re looking for a more active pup that enjoys playing with other dogs then consider getting an Australian shepherd or German shepherd puppy instead. These are just some ideas, here are a few more dogs that have been ranked as the most social dog breeds.
PETS
Wide Open Pets

Wide Open Pets

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

 https://www.wideopenpets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy