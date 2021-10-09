Three Maryland Casinos Recommended For Sports Wagering Licenses
But the process for getting sports betting up and running in Maryland is slow. Baltimore, Md (KM) It’s been a slow process bringing sports wagering to Maryland. But last week, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill have met all the requirements for receiving licenses to offer sports betting in the state.www.wfmd.com
Comments / 0