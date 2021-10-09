Daily Swim Coach Workout #569

Former Broncos player DeMarcus Ware suffered 51 injuries during his years on the field as a Pro Football Player, he says he couldn’t walk when he retired. So he started a new mind set when working out and is sharing his wisdom with the world. He came into town and worked out with our fitness guru, Joana Canals. He says it is all about using body weight. He owns a boutique fitness studio in Texas called 3Volt Fitness. In the future he may open one up here in Colorado. He also just released his new app, called Driven to Win, where you can work out next to Demarcus’ Avatar to see if you are using the right form during your workouts.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO