Expect delays: Seattle's SR 99 tunnel, Montlake Boulevard interchange to close this weekend
Seattle drivers should expect delays staring Friday as several major thoroughfares are scheduled to be closed through the weekend. All ramps that connect Highway 520 and Montlake Boulevard will close from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday so crews can install sewer, communications and gas lines in the area. Parts of Lake Washington and Montlake boulevards near the construction site will also be closed during that window.www.seattlepi.com
Comments / 0