PM News Brief: Zions Bank accounts, ICU capacity & new water year begins

Zions Bank opens new account to help low income Utahns. Zions Bank has launched a new type of account that has zero overdraft fees to help improve access to banking for low-income people who have traditionally not used banks because of unpredictable charges. In most cases, banks issue a fee every time an account is overdrawn. The new account is called OnBudget Banking, and instead charges just a $5 monthly fee. About 5% of all Americans are unbanked and do not have a checking or savings account, Zions Bank said in a press release. — Caroline Ballard.