Napa, CA

McCoy, Lawrence family unveil new wine label from Howell Mountain fruit

By BILL SWINDELL THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlton McCoy Jr. and the Lawrence family have launched Ink Grade, their second new wine brand this year, which will be available on a direct-to-consumer basis with prices ranging from $65 to $225 a bottle. The label plays homage to Theron Ink, who established a Napa Valley ranch on the...

