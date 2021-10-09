CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

WPHT promotes from within to replace Spike Eskin as brand manager

By Jeff Blumenthal
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for the conservative-talker, which has a blend of local and nationally syndicated hosts.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

La Vida Baseball Raises $10 Million for Growing Latino Audience

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. So it is fitting that La Vida Baseball—a media company dedicated to producing for and delivering to a U.S. Latino audience—closed its $10 million round in late September. The money raised will be used to expand the business into La Vida Sports, a three-pronged holding company that includes La Vida Baseball; a consulting practice for teams, leagues, brands and media companies looking to engage the demo through content; and a La Vida Sports content studio that produces programming at the intersection of sports, lifestyle and culture. TeamWorks Media (La...
MLB
Sportico

Sports Businesses Seek ‘Engagement’ to Make Consumers Out of Fans

“Engagement” is a term frequently used within the sports and entertainment industry. Rights owners, rights holders and brand partners are all said to be after it. But the buzzword is rarely defined. Conversations with a host of senior media executives, marketing agents and sports executives—including Minute Media president and CRO Rich Routman—indicated that while engagement can be used in multiple contexts and measured in a multitude of ways, the term is “ultimately about getting the consumer to take action in some way, shape or form.” That action can help define the depth of their fandom—and allow companies to monetize that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpht#Brand Manager
Philadelphia Business Journal

Drexel-born fintech Wolf Financial is taking on Robinhood, launching brokerage

Philadelphia fintech startup Wolf Financial will launch its own stock brokerage designed for millennial and Gen-Z traders this month, challenging big-name online platforms like Robinhood. Wolf Financial was founded early last year by two Drexel University students and Alpha Epsilon Pi brothers — 20-year-old Michael Warshowsky, now a junior at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
connectcre.com

Madison International Promotes Two to Co-Heads of Portfolio Management

Real estate private equity firm Madison International Realty has promoted managing directors Diana Shieh and Kim Adamek to co-heads of portfolio and asset management, overseeing assets under management in all sectors and regions across the U.S., UK and Europe. Shieh and Adamek will oversee the firm‘s global portfolio and asset...
REAL ESTATE
insideradio.com

Ad Buyer Concerns Shifts From Brand Safety To Brand Suitability.

One of the top issues facing advertisers has been brand safety. While traditionally the worry has been about placing ads adjacent to harmful content in digital media, brand safety is also an issue in audio as the conversation shifts to “brand suitability.” A trio of industry experts weighed in on the topic as it relates to audio in a “Publishing Partner” piece in Ad Age.
ECONOMY
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy