CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, NY

Corning man arrested after trying to hide in his home from police

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4gIl_0cLoQ7y800

Corning Police arrested a man evading police who a bench warrant at his home Friday morning.

Thomas Savino, 58, was seen by officers outside of his home. When he saw the officers he went back into his home and refused to come out.

His prior charges for the bench warrant include criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and resisting arrest.

Members of the Corning Police Department tried to negotiate with Savino to get him to come out. When that didn’t work, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police surrounded his home.

An hour later he was taken into custody with no incident.

He is in Steuben County Jail without bail.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Currently, the definition and use of the word true or truth is in question. Opposition groups cite wildly different facts ...

On-site testing will be available soon at all Ontario County school districts. The effort is to help keep kids in ...

Two people led Ontario County Sheriff’s on a chase from Bristol to Victor Saturday after a burglary. Joseph Whitney, 41, ...

BILLS GAME DAY: Buffalo heads to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs Sunday tonight (preview, media & info)

The Buffalo Bills are clicking on all cylinders heading into their Sunday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs ...

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corning, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Fatal motorcycle accident in the Town of Arcadia

A Wayne County woman has died following a fatal motorcycle accident in the Town of Arcadia. Gary Rothfuss, 68, of Newark, Albert Webber, 66, and Edith Webber, 57, both of Lyons, were involved in the collision. The Webbers were driving a motorcycle down Sutton Road with Edith as the passenger...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Corning Police#The Buffalo Bills#The Kansas City Chiefs
FingerLakes1.com

Woman drives car into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night

A Phelps woman drove into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night. Melinda Miller was driving east on State Route 31 when the accident happened. Her car went off the south side of the road and traveled along a ditch. She then struck two mailboxes before crossing back across the road. From there she went down an embankment into the Canal.
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester man arrested in Penn Yan for DWI

A Rochester man was arrested by Penn Yan Police for DWI and other violations following a traffic stop on Main Street. On Saturday at 12:45 a.m. police arrested Brandon Carey, 45, of Rochester. Carey showed signs of intoxication and refused sobriety tests police asked him to take. He also had...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FingerLakes1.com

Fire destroys barn in Town of Bristol Saturday

On Saturday morning, Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a barn fire in the Town of Bristol. When Deputies arrived the barn was fully engulfed in flames. Bristol, East Bloomfield Holcomb, and Cheshire fire departments responded to the fire. The Ontario County Fire Coordinator deemed the fire not suspicious and...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy