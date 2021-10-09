Corning man arrested after trying to hide in his home from police

Corning Police arrested a man evading police who a bench warrant at his home Friday morning.

Thomas Savino, 58, was seen by officers outside of his home. When he saw the officers he went back into his home and refused to come out.

His prior charges for the bench warrant include criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and resisting arrest.

Members of the Corning Police Department tried to negotiate with Savino to get him to come out. When that didn’t work, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police surrounded his home.

An hour later he was taken into custody with no incident.

He is in Steuben County Jail without bail.

