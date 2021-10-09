Former staff at CNY Psychiatric Center Forensic Center arrested for sexual relationship with incarcerated individual

A Security Hospital Treatment Assistant working at the CNY Psychiatric Center Forensic Center in Marcy has been arrested for sexual abuse.

Linda Barr, 57, of Barneveld, has been charged with sexual abuse in the second degree and promoting prison contraband.

Barr was charged following an investigation conducted by State Police and the NYS Justice Center into allegations of a former male patient/incarcerated individual at the center.

On 2019 Barr began a sexual relationship with the incarcerated individual and shared her personal phone number to keep in contact with him.

Barr was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Marcy Court.

