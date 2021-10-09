CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

New bill aims to direct nut farming waste into sustainable fertilizer

By Kristi Gross, Connor Malone
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qvGV_0cLoPN2i00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Representative Josh Harder is pushing a bipartisan bill that would help local farmers and tackle climate change.

The Future of Agriculture Resiliency and Modernization Act — or Farm Act — would give billions of dollars for farmers to invest in green agriculture technology.

Mike Woelk is the CEO of Corigin Solutions LLC, a sustainable agriculture company based in Merced.

“I really enjoy being able to help solve the climate change problem,” Woelk said. “Our only ingredient is almond shells.”

Corigin uses pyrolysis — the process of collecting almond shells and other farm waste heating them at about 1,000 degrees to produce a liquid plant growth stimulant and a charcoal-like soil amendment known as biochar that they sell back to farmers.

New bill makes it easier for Californians to cancel online subscriptions

“When put into the soil it retains water, retains nutrients and increases soil fertility, and most importantly, that carbon in the biochar is never looping back into the atmosphere,” Woelk said. “Just 8 of these bags of biochar is the equivalent to taking one car off the road for a year.”

Rep. Harder recently reintroduced his Farm Act bill which would invest about $2.5 billion to help farmers implement climate-friendly farming methods like pyrolysis.

“We can help create an entire new industry, building off of our historic success in agriculture,” Harder said.

Without pyrolysis, most nut farmers are forced to burn the shells, contributing to poor air quality in the San Joaquin Valley which has some of the worst in the country.

“And there’s more and more regulations, more and more restrictions on agricultural burning in the San Joaquin Valley,” Harder said. “So, this bill is going to help our farmers come into compliance with some of these new laws.”

Harder and Woelk believe this could be the future of farming.

“We can do it with any kind of nutshell — in fact, any kind of farm waste,” Woelk said.

“We are the fruit and nut basket of the entire world and we need to continue to double-down on that, because these are jobs that can’t be done anywhere else in the entire world,” Harder said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agrinews-pubs.com

Barbic: Sustainability grows on the American farm

No matter your profession or background, we all have a shared interest in being good stewards of our natural resources and making more sustainable choices. While climate-smart trends and initiatives have increased in popularity in recent years, farmers and ranchers have been “going green” for decades, and for some even longer.
AGRICULTURE
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘Direct-Market Access is Important for Small Farms’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Harvest is a time of early morning efforts as we rise before dawn to bring in the cannabis...
AGRICULTURE
WCAX

$6M gift aims to accelerate future of farming in Vermont

Vermont educators from rural school districts are putting pressure on lawmakers to adjust school funding formulas. Hassan among senators looking to improve health equity. New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is among members of a Senate panel looking at ways to improve health equity. St. Johnsbury hemp company to benefit from...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Merced, CA
Sacramento, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
thewestsidegazette.com

Game-changing Tech Will Digitize Farming And Increase Sustainability

The image of the rugged Israeli farmer tending to the fields, shaking trees by hand to force olives and apples and grapes to drop, is both iconic and romantic. It’s also entirely outdated. Most farms in the Western world — including Israel — are more akin to mechanized outdoor factories...
AGRICULTURE
Kansas Reflector

Collaborative efforts to protect environment, develop wind power have benefited Kansans

The Sept. 27 opinion piece, “When wind developments conflict with wildlife and protected areas”, crafts a narrative that suggests wind developers are pushing the boundaries of appropriate development in Kansas, and that state agencies tasked with protecting the resources of Kansas aren’t doing their jobs to stop the developers. The reality is – to put […] The post Collaborative efforts to protect environment, develop wind power have benefited Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Fertilizer#Weather#Nut#Corigin Solutions Llc#Californians
Phys.org

Precision tools for farming mussels and oysters more sustainably

Aquaculture is the fastest growing animal food producing sector in the world. But in the past, it has lagged behind other food sectors in adopting more efficient information systems. Now, driven by the vision of sustainable development, the aquaculture sector is rapidly introducing technologies that will make greener, more efficient fish farm management a reality.
AGRICULTURE
eenews.net

‘Digital farming’ aims to cut emissions, toxic runoff

First in a two-part series. A climate revolution is starting to take root in the agricultural industry. And it’s all due to a growing interest in synthetic microbes. Advocates say these custom-designed microbes — when applied to either seeds or fields — can help corn, wheat and rice draw more nitrogen from the air. That means farmers won’t have to use as much chemical fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
WILX-TV

MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan farm is having to pay up for polluting public water with animal waste, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Nessel along with the director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), today announced the settlement of a lawsuit against a large Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation for polluting the environment.
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

U of M research could develop on-farm fertilizer production

U of M research could develop on-farm fertilizer production. The University of Michigan has received a grant which could help farmers be more in control of fertilizer production while significantly reducing emissions. Chemical engineer Johannes Schwank will lead the project and tells Brownfield stakeholders including from the agricultural community will...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
thedailytexan.com

Exploring UT Farm Stand and the importance of sustainability

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the September 27 flipbook. Longing for the taste of fresh fruit, undeclared freshman Lexi Mounger paid a visit to UT’s on-campus farmers’ market. The UT Farm Stand staff prepare days in advance to stock the long table in front of the Jester Center to the brim with honey, fresh pastries and locally grown produce.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Growing nuts a long-term project for this Cummington farm

Seva and Kalyan Water are practical idealists. The two live with their toddler son, Rohan, at Nutwood Farm in Cummington. The 7-acre tract looked a bit wild — one might even say scruffy — when I visited recently. The scruffiness is intentional. The Waters purchased a derelict former Christmas tree farm in 2015 and began planting nut trees while preserving as much of the landscape as possible.
CUMMINGTON, MA
Bring Me The News

New app Market Wagon lets Twin Cities users order directly from local farms, food producers

A new app described as an "online farmers market" will let Twin Cities residents order products directly from local farms and food vendors. The service, called Market Wagon, launched here Monday. Users can download the app or go to the website (here) to browse offerings from local food and drink producers. The service then lets people place items — even from multiple vendors — into a single order. They're delivered every Tuesday.
ANOKA, MN
bkreader.com

New Urban Farm Opens in Brownsville, Aiming to Combat Food Inequity

Citing food inequity among the borough’s minority population, a local nonprofit has opened an urban farm in Brownsville to provide healthy food to the local community, which suffers from high rates of diseases resulting from poor diet. The 5,000-square-foot harvesting lot, dubbed “The Eastern Parkway Farm,” marks The Campaign Against...
BROOKLYN, NY
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX40

FOX40

990
Followers
525
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy