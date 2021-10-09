Judge sides with psychiatrists who alleged wrongful firing

Amid the frenzy of news coverage and public interest in the Gabby Petito case and subsequent search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, it can be easy to forget that Mr Laundrie has not actually been charged with any crimes beyond fraudulent use of her credit card. Ms Petito’s cause of death was ruled to be strangulation by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue at a press conference on Tuesday. He described the death as a “domestic violence” case, but would not be drawn on who was responsible, saying that was for law enforcement to determine. Police have issued a warrant...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO