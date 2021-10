A copper mine that was built in 1918 and located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will be the home to four concerts that will be held later this week. I've been to a lot of concerts in my day but I can honestly say that I've never been to one that required me to wear a hard hat. Well, those that plan on attending Houghton's 'Music in the Mine' concert series will be required to do so.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO