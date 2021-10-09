CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer Vetoes Bill To Ease Restrictions On Feeding Birds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have eased restrictions on feeding birds in areas where deer and elk roam. Whitmer says the bill clashes with state efforts to keep certain animals from congregating and spreading disease. Feeding birds is not illegal. But it’s illegal to put out food that can lure or attract deer. State Representative Ken Borton’s bill would have explicitly allowed people to place or spread feed within 300 feet from their house. The Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Farm Bureau opposed the bill. Years ago, Borton was accused of not doing enough to keep deer from his feeders in Otsego County. He said the case was dismissed.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Vetoes#The Associated Press#State#The Michigan Farm Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS

