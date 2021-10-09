CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Jay Underwood went to the neighborhood store to pick up some groceries and never came home

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jay Underwood drove to the nearby WinCo on March 17 to buy some cabbage and other groceries to prepare a late-night St. Patrick’s Day dinner. It should have been a quick trip just three blocks away, but he didn’t return. His wife kept calling and texting and then grumbling when he didn’t respond.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Craig Wisdom, fatally shot while walking home in NE Portland, was ‘gentle soul,’ girlfriend says

Craig Wisdom was a gentle soul. He was easy to know and easy to love, his girlfriend Alison Justice said. The 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Sep. 29, marking the city’s 67th homicide in a year of record gun violence. Two other men have since been killed, leaving the city on the brink of its record-tying 70th homicide of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Green, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Cut out the cutting in

If you frequent the same places I usually drive, you have seen this movie many times over, and it’s getting old: When driving into Portland eastbound on U.S. 26, at all times of day, you see that the right and left lanes are always backed up but the center lane moves right along. The reason is that people in the center lane think we have nowhere we really need to be, so they cut in just before the tunnel, in the tunnel or even after the tunnel, where all signs read “No lane changes” and are indicated with double lines. So, the center lane must be designated as a VIP lane? As a result, of course, the outside lanes get backed up to Sylvan and beyond at times. The same thing happens on I-5 south entering the Fremont Bridge, where the right lane backs up because the center-lane folks just have to be somewhere that’s obviously more important than our destination. Cut in at the last possible moment and to hell with the rest of us? Come on, get in line like the rest of us and get there when you get there.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Underwood
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
63K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy