Jay Underwood went to the neighborhood store to pick up some groceries and never came home
By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
4 days ago
Jay Underwood drove to the nearby WinCo on March 17 to buy some cabbage and other groceries to prepare a late-night St. Patrick’s Day dinner. It should have been a quick trip just three blocks away, but he didn’t return. His wife kept calling and texting and then grumbling when he didn’t respond.
Craig Wisdom was a gentle soul. He was easy to know and easy to love, his girlfriend Alison Justice said. The 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Sep. 29, marking the city’s 67th homicide in a year of record gun violence. Two other men have since been killed, leaving the city on the brink of its record-tying 70th homicide of the year.
The parent company of Portland-based Umpqua Bank is selling to Columbia Banking System in a $5.1 billion deal that will keep the Umpqua brand and split the business’ headquarters between Tacoma and Portland’s suburbs. The combined bank will put its corporate office in Tacoma. Umpqua said it will move its...
A vast majority of Portlanders say they want a beefed-up public safety system that includes officer-worn body cameras, expansion of unarmed paramedics and social workers to assist those in crisis and — overwhelmingly — more cops, according to a poll commissioned by a dark money group that wants the same things.
The family of Jessica Berg Wilson, a Seattle woman with Portland ties who died after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year, issued a statement thanking the public for an “outpouring of support, compassion, and love.”. Wilson, who was 37, received the vaccine Aug. 27 and died 12...
Six months after a custom home on a cliff overlooking the Oregon coast was completed, the owner decided to test the waters: Could she benefit more from selling her new contemporary house in a hot market than living with relaxing ocean views?. She decided to cash out. In August, the...
If you frequent the same places I usually drive, you have seen this movie many times over, and it’s getting old: When driving into Portland eastbound on U.S. 26, at all times of day, you see that the right and left lanes are always backed up but the center lane moves right along. The reason is that people in the center lane think we have nowhere we really need to be, so they cut in just before the tunnel, in the tunnel or even after the tunnel, where all signs read “No lane changes” and are indicated with double lines. So, the center lane must be designated as a VIP lane? As a result, of course, the outside lanes get backed up to Sylvan and beyond at times. The same thing happens on I-5 south entering the Fremont Bridge, where the right lane backs up because the center-lane folks just have to be somewhere that’s obviously more important than our destination. Cut in at the last possible moment and to hell with the rest of us? Come on, get in line like the rest of us and get there when you get there.
Troon Vineyard of Grants Pass is known for its thoughtful farming of grape varieties made famous by wines from France’s Rhône Valley. Grapes such as syrah, viognier and grenache are grown using various organic practices to improve soil health and sequester carbon. Thanks to its approach to farming, Troon is...
A bull elk in Colorado has been freed from a tire that has been around his neck for an estimated two years. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a news release that they were able to tranquilize the elk and remove the tire on Saturday after cutting off its antlers.
SANTEE, Calif. — Before a twin-engine plane nose-dived into a San Diego suburb, an increasingly concerned air traffic controller told the pilot more than a half-dozen times that he needed to gain altitude, a recording that will be among the evidence examined by federal investigators who arrived Tuesday at the crash scene.
