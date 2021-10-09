CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Reveal The Secret To Keeping Their Marriage ‘Spicy’ After Four Kids

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c01wo_0cLoO7ks00
Steve Mack/SplashNews

‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may have a big family at home, but they still find ways to keep their marriage exciting!

As the proud parents of daughters Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and the newborn Rya Rose, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell, 29,and Tyler Baltierra, 29, definitely face their share of challenges when trying to maintain an exciting marriage. Speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, the couple detailed some of those challenges but also weren’t afraid to open up about how they keep things spicy!

“I feel like that’s one of the reasons I love working out,” Tyler laughed. “You gotta keep it looking good!” On a more sincere note, Catelynn shared that their marriage was “a lot of hard work” and that it wasn’t always easy to keep the ship afloat. Tyler added that the pair had “done a pretty good job” of establishing how to love one another since “no one can really teach you that. “It’s one of those things where we ask the other person, ‘Here’s my need. Can you provide it or not?’ And sometimes they can, sometimes they can’t so communication is huge, definitely.”

Catelynn continued, “I mean, I feel like we’re just also really good friends on top of being partners and parents to these children, and so yeah I think that also helps a lot too. And then honestly I truly do believe in soulmates. I believe that souls are meant to come together in life to really learn from each other and grow with each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCHgX_0cLoO7ks00
Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra pose at an event together (Steve Mack/SplashNews).

As for what’s to come for Teen Mom OG, the couple is eager for fans to see them navigating parenthood and continuing their relationship with Carly, 12, whom they first welcomed in high school in 2009 and subsequently gave up for adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UQn7_0cLoO7ks00
Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra attend the MTV VMAs (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock).

“[I’m excited for fans to see] us being able to see Carly and my grandma being able to come and see Carly for the first time since she left the hospital,” Catelynn shared. “And so I think that’s cool being able to like really continue to show the journey of like an adoption plan and how you navigate the ups and the downs and the good times and the bad times.”

Comments / 6

Gunny McGunWall
2d ago

Let me guess, he rolls her around in flour to find the wet spot and rides a manatee for a min. the end. So gross, who cares? She can't even keep herself happy

Reply
5
Guest
2d ago

Lmao… they are Breeding these babies which for the time being seemingly keeps them together but I haven’t seen anything about these two that really looks happy? Am I missing something they look miserable

Reply
4
Guest
2d ago

What??? She runs off to suicidal clinics while he gains animosity towards her, Yep sounds like pure bliss to me🤔🙄

Reply
4
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra: We're Gonna Be Together FOREVER!

A lot of Teen Mom fans really, really love Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. And that's fair enough -- they have quite the love story. Catelynn and Tyler began dating all the way back in the seventh grade, when they were just 12 years old. Forget "high school sweethearts," because...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Says She Was 'Fired' Alongside Casual Photo

Briana DeJesus' appearances on the upcoming Teen Mom crossover spinoff special may be minimal. The MTV reality star, 27, shared a recent photo to her Instagram stories dressed in casual attire. But it was her caption that has fans questioning what capacity she may be shown in the special that's currently under production. "Fired attire lol," she captioned the photo. It's unclear if she's been fired from the show or from her day job outside of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catelynn Lowell
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Gives Update on Expanding Family

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is the mother of three children — son Bentley Edwards, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards, daughter Jayde McKinney, and son Maverick McKinney, whom she shares with her husband Taylor McKinney. But, is the reality star interested in expanding her family? According to Bookout, she wouldn't rule out adoption in the future.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘Teen Mom’: Mackenzie Edwards Updates Relationship With Ryan, ‘Turn Your Mess Into A Message’

Teen Mom couple Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are updating their fans about the current status of their relationship. They have endured a lot together and are sharing just how things are going for them. Ryan and Mackenzie claim that it has been a hard road to get to where they are today. It has been years of bad feelings and mistakes. However, the former Teen Mom couple claim they are finally in a ‘happy place’ together.
RELATIONSHIPS
940wfaw.com

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Catelynn Tyler
toofab.com

Amber Portwood Details Meetup with Daughter Leah After Not Seeing Each Other for 'Months'

"It was a little awkward for her." Amber Portwood is making "baby steps" when it comes to repairing her relationship with her daughter, Leah. On Tuesday's new episode of "Teen Mom OG," Portwood first revealed that she didn't hear anything from her kid after sending an emotional apology video to her on last week's show. The apology did, however, spark conversations with her ex (and Leah's dad) Gary Shirley.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Makes A Big Decision For Izaiah After Her Fight With Stephan’s Mom

Following her fight with Stephan’s mom, Kayla Sessler asked boyfriend Luke if he’d adopt her son, Izaiah. Kayla Sessler wants nothing to do with ex-boyfriend Stephan Alexander or his mom, Annette, following their spat on last week’s episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. She made that clear during this week’s episode on Sept. 28, when she asked boyfriend Luke Davis III if he’d adopt her son, Izaiah. He said he’d be happy to apply to do that, and Kayla said she didn’t care if Stephan tried to fight it. In fact, she didn’t think he’d even try to since he hasn’t yet tried very hard to be in their son’s life.
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Catelynn Lowell Reveals Carly’s Reaction to New Baby, Rya

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra shared how her oldest daughter, Carly, felt about her organic mother and father having extra youngsters throughout an interview with People on October 7, 2021. “All the ladies are excited. Carly was undoubtedly excited as properly,” Lowell, 29, mentioned about her fourth daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kayla Sessler's Ex Is Convinced He's Izaiah's Real Father in Exclusive Sneak Peek

An ex-boyfriend from Kayla Sessler's past is making his way back into her life. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star gets an unexpected call from high school ex Ryan during a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode, and he's convinced even years later that he's the father of Kayla's 4-year-old son Izaiah, not her ex Stephan Alexander.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

Inside 90 Day Fiance's Loren Brovarnik's Exciting Family News

Loren Brovarnik is savoring every moment as a mother-of-two. The "90 Day Fiance" star announced the name of her second son, who she welcomed with husband Alex on August 16. She took to Instagram on September 12 and wrote, "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK." Loren previously shared that Noah needed to spend time in the NICU after his birth, so we're sure she is happy to have him home and bonding with big brother Shai.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Catelynn Lowell Reveals Where She Now Stands With Daughter Carly’s Adoptive Parents

‘Teen Mom’ star Catelynn Lowell has opened up about her relationship with eldest daughter Carly’s parents, who adopted her in 2009. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been a fixture on the reality TV scene since 2009, when she was pregnant with her daughter Carly. The 29-year-old Michigan native, who put her eldest child up for adoption, recently revealed she and her husband Tyler Baltierra, 29, have a “good relationship” with adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa. “They are her parents. They get to make all the decisions for her and rightfully so,” she told Us Weekly on October 6.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Cries & Admits Daughter Leah, 12, Hasn’t Spoken To Her In ‘Months’

Amber Portwood sent daughter Leah, 12, an emotional apology video during the Sept. 28 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Amber Portwood isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with daughter Leah, 12. They’ve had a strained relationship for quite a while due to Amber’s ongoing feud with Leah’s parents — Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina — so Amber did what she could to try to repair their relationship this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

How Teen Mom's Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Are Normalizing Therapy for All Ages

Watch: Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020. No matter how old—or young—you are, it's always okay to ask for help. In the world of reality TV, it's unusual to watch a family evolve over a span of more than 12 years. But ever since Maci Bookout McKinney appeared on 16 and Pregnant in June 2009, viewers have had a front-row seat to her life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy