The 41st Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF41) presented by Halekūlani is returning in a big way this fall. Scheduled for Nov. 4 to 28 statewide, HIFF41 will be a hybrid event of in-person and virtual screenings, panels and workshops. The festival will be primarily held on Oʻahu, but also will have in-theater screenings on Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kauaʻi from Nov. 18 to 21. Overall, HIFF41 will present approximately 200 films from 41 countries with a special focus on Kanaka Maoli, Pacifika, and indigenous films and filmmakers; a new section devoted to climate change and sustainability called Green Screen; a return of the festival’s virtual realty venue on Oʻahu; and an exploration on new media via XR/AR and an expansion on the expanding world of streaming with a sidebar of new TV series from around the world.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO