Broken elevator at Iowa apartment has disabled resident sleeping in the lobby
FORT DODGE, Iowa — At Heartland Senior Housing some residents are having a hard time getting to their apartments, or getting out of their apartments. A broken elevator means some who are in wheel chairs or have difficulty walking have had to sleep in the lobby. Others are stuck in their apartments and one person even spent $600 to stay in a motel for a week because there was no access to her apartment.www.siouxlandproud.com
