Opponent Preview: USC Offense

USC’S 42-26 loss was an offensive success for the Utes, but not so much for the Trojans. Utah won against USC on the road for the first time since a 1916 win in Fiesta Park and the 42 points scored by the Utes were the most ever for them against USC. For Graham Harrell’s unit, it was more of the underwhelming same. USC scored 1.8 points per drive against Utah, well below its 2.52 average. The Trojans averaged 6.3 yards per play, 4.6 yards per carry (sack-adjusted), and 7.6 yards per attempt. Again though, those final averages are misleading because USC scooped up meaningless yards and points at the end of the game. Drake London was once more spectacular. London had a career-high 16 catches on 20 targets 162 yards and a touchdown. Keaontay Ingram finished with 70 yards on 14 carries and Devin Barlow averaged 4.8 yards per carry on his six carries. All those numbers don’t change the fact that USC scored ten points on its first four possessions and then went four straight possessions with no points as Utah was piling up the margin it would need to take the victory.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO