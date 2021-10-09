CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Reveals Bracket For Inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
WWE has revealed the bracket for the Queen's Crown tournament. On Friday, October 8, WWE's Queen's Crown tournament got underway. The first matchup saw Zelina Vega take on and defeat Toni Storm. She will face the winner of Liv Morgan and Carmella, which is set to take place later tonight. Ahead of the bout, WWE revealed all of the first-round matches. Furthermore, they announced that the finals will take place at Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.

Zelina Vega
Dana Brooke
Carmella
Toni Storm
Liv Morgan
Shayna Baszler
