Hopes that firms could receive major packages of support to weather the energy crisis this winter faded as the Treasury flatly denied having been in talks with the Business Department.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng indicated on Sunday that struggling manufacturers and energy firms will not get much more support but said he is working closely with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help industry.However, a senior Treasury source insisted to the PA news agency that no such talks have taken place despite firms pleading for help to prevent further collapses as wholesale gas prices spiral.Mr Kwarteng said he is certain that the lights...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO