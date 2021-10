For James Hurst, the end game was to win the game against New England, and whatever was required to do that, he was willing to do. "That's the most important thing every week," he said. "It's what we're all focused on, so just coming in and doing your part – whatever that is – each game. That's what the job is and I feel like I played well enough to get the job done, and so I'm excited about that."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO