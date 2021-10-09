Drake & NBA YoungBoy Collab A High Possibility Says OG 3Three
Drake and NBA YoungBoy, two of the hottest rappers in the game currently, might be finally working together. Drake is definitely the rapper with the magic touch these days, and other rappers have been eyeing his Billboard throne. Now that Certified Lover Boy has cemented his place in the musical history books, it seems that he’ll have to step down this week after NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, Sincerely, Kentrell, may have beaten CLB for the top spot by about 3000 more albums sales.urbanislandz.com
