Cook County, IL

Recent data reveal carjackings in Cook County on track to be the worst in 2 decades

By balthimer, ashleybihunwgnam
 4 days ago

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Jon Hansen ( filling-in for Steve Bertrand ) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why carjackings in Cook County are on the rise, and why his office created a database to help other jurisdictions fight the problem.

Not Me !
3d ago

First the Bears now Alstate headquarters moving out let the exodus begin. Your woke leadership and courts hard at work. $$$ b bye $$$.

Guest
3d ago

If you like this, keep voting for Democrats. If you want it to stop, start voting for Republicans. It really is as simple as that.

Kathleen Mccall
3d ago

Call state of emergency public safety!! Democratic governor & mayor no leadership step up finally do what Chicago needs

Illinois police issue Amber Alert for abducted Indiana infant

(WTVO) — The Illinois Amber Alert system has issued an alert for 7-month old Xeniyah Sanders, who was reportedly abducted from her home on Monday. According to police, Xeniyah’s mother said a man named Leandre Nutull entered her home through a window and took the child without permission. Nutull is described as a 35-year-old black […]
WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

