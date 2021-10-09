Recent data reveal carjackings in Cook County on track to be the worst in 2 decades
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Jon Hansen ( filling-in for Steve Bertrand ) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why carjackings in Cook County are on the rise, and why his office created a database to help other jurisdictions fight the problem.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
