U.S., Canada, other nations announce initial Olympic roster selections

To no one’s surprise, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin are officially headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

NHL players will be allowed to participate in Beijing after missing the 2018 Games, and the International Ice Hockey Federation asked 11 of the 12 competing nations to submit lists of three “provisional” NHL players who will be included on their national team rosters next February.

The U.S. team selected Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward, plus defenseman Seth Jones and forward Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Canada’s first three choices were centers Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers — arguably the sport’s two biggest stars — plus Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals forward chasing the all-time goals record, was an obvious selection for the “Russian Olympic Committee” squad. The Russians also chose winger Nikita Kucherov and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Germany announced its choices Friday, including Draisaitl — the 2020 league MVP and McDavid’s teammate in Edmonton — plus Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.

The final, complete rosters will be announced in January. The U.S. will begin in Group A with Canada, Germany and host China, which has no NHL players.

Finland

Sebastian Aho

Aleksander Barkov

Mikko Rantanen

Sweden

Viktor Hedman

Gabriel Landeskog

Mika Zibanejad

Czech Republic

Ondrej Palat

David Pastrnak

Jakub Voracek

USA

Auston Matthews

Seth Jones

Patrick Kane

Canada

Sidney Crosby

Connor McDavid

Alex Pietrangelo

Latvia

Rudolfs Balcers

Zemgus Girgensons

Kristians Rubins

Switzerland

Nico Hischier

Timo Meier

Roman Josi

Germany

Leon Draisaitl

Philipp Grubauer

Moritz Seider

Slovakia

Erik Cernak

Jaroslav Halak

Andrej Sekera

ROC

Nikita Kucherov

Alexander Ovechkin

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Denmark

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Nikolaj Ehlers

Alexander True

–Field Level Media

