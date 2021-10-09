Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes Rap Debut With 'Face Off': Watch
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made his rap debut with a guest feature on Tech N9ne's new single, "Face Off." After conquering the wrestling ring, box office, TV ratings and even tequila sales, the "Jungle Cruise" star, 49, is venturing into music as he joins Tech N9ne, King Iso and Joey Cool on the track "Face Off." The song comes off of Tech N9ne's new album, "ASIN9NE," which dropped Friday via Strange Music.www.ibtimes.com
