Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes Rap Debut With 'Face Off': Watch

By Catherine Armecin
 4 days ago
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made his rap debut with a guest feature on Tech N9ne's new single, "Face Off." After conquering the wrestling ring, box office, TV ratings and even tequila sales, the "Jungle Cruise" star, 49, is venturing into music as he joins Tech N9ne, King Iso and Joey Cool on the track "Face Off." The song comes off of Tech N9ne's new album, "ASIN9NE," which dropped Friday via Strange Music.

Video: Tech N9ne Ft. Joey Cool, King Iso, Dwayne Johnson “Face Off”

Fresh off the release of his ASIN9NE album, Tech N9ne is ready to throw down and he’s got his Strange Music and The Rock for reinforcement. After taking a call from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tech bares his war paint and hits an underground club where he rocks the stage alongside Joey Cool. Meanwhile, King Iso throws on the gloves and steps into the ring, while The Rock takes center of projected screens and lays the smack down with his rap skills. Not bad for just one take.
WATCH: The Rock Drops Rap In New Music Video

He needed another career. There have been a lot of stars in wrestling history but there has not been anyone like the Rock. He went from a huge wrestling star to the biggest star in wrestling to the biggest star in Hollywood, which is beyond what anyone could have really expected from him. Rock has become an entertainment titan and now he is venturing into another area.
Tech N9ne’s New Album ‘ASIN9NE’ Marks The Fiery Rap Debut of Dwayne Johnson!

The most successful independent rapper in the game, multi-platinum Kansas City, MO force of nature, and Strange Music co-founder Tech N9ne unleashes his 22nd full-length album, ASIN9NE, today. As always, he’s brought out the big guns with his signature jaw-dropping flows, his high-speed cadences, and, arguably, his biggest guest list yet with his biggest guest ever. Get ASIN9NE—HERE via Strange Music.
