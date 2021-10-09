Oklahoma City emergency responders pull man out of Lake Stanley Draper

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man was pulled out of Lake Stanley Draper after jumping in and not resurfacing.

The Oklahoma City Police Department Lake Patrol and Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to the lake around 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Lake Stanley Draper

The man, a 25-year-old, was fishing when he jumped in the lake to retrieve something. He bobbed up and down in the water and eventually did not resurface.

He was pulled out of the water, tended to by EMSA and firefighters and taken to a hospital.

Authorities told KFOR he is alive but in extremely critical condition.

No further details have been provided.

