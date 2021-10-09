CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City emergency responders pull man out of Lake Stanley Draper

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHW37_0cLoK35800

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man was pulled out of Lake Stanley Draper after jumping in and not resurfacing.

The Oklahoma City Police Department Lake Patrol and Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to the lake around 5:40 p.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2Bky_0cLoK35800
Lake Stanley Draper

The man, a 25-year-old, was fishing when he jumped in the lake to retrieve something. He bobbed up and down in the water and eventually did not resurface.

Firefighters respond to dangerous prank at Midwest City High School

He was pulled out of the water, tended to by EMSA and firefighters and taken to a hospital.

Authorities told KFOR he is alive but in extremely critical condition.

No further details have been provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#City High#Emsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy