Biker Gang Shootout on Interstate 4 Leaves 2 Wounded

DAVENPORT -- A biker identified as a member of a motorcycle gang is facing charges that include attempted murder, after a shootout with rival bikers on I-4 left a man wounded, and his girlfriend near death.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd says two gangs known as the "Thug Riders" and the "Sin City Desciples (sic)" were riding eastbound on 4 toward Orlando around 12:15 Friday morning. One biker gang's members were apparently upset about being passed by members of the other gang. According to Judd, 38-year-old Ronald Donovan fired first, wounding an Osceola County man, who fired back, striking a 33-year-old woman identified as Donovan's girlfriend in the head.

Donovan faces several criminal charges, including attempted felony murder, attempted first degree murder, resisting and battery on a law enforcement officer. Judd says Donovan's girlfriend is not expected to survive, and if and when she passes, charges for Donovan could be upgraded.

Judd says the other biker may not face charges, as there is the possibility that he acted in self-defense.

