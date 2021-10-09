Kids 'absolutely off-limits': Officials make call for help after girl wounded in shooting

Capitol Heights, Md. (7News) — A child was taken to the hospital after she was struck by gunfire in another Capitol Heights shooting. Hours after two people were shot to death at a senior living city in the 500 block of Suffolk Avenue, the Capitol Heights Police Department said a 12-year-old girl was the victim of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting at the Oriental Express Chinese restaurant in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike just after 6:30 p.m.