CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Jin Young Ko builds three-shot lead at foggy Cognizant Founders Cup; second round suspended

By Julie Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PcZl_0cLoJvFy00
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

World No. 2 Jin Young Ko is continuing a strong streak of play in the fall portion of the LPGA season. After top-6 finishes in her past three starts (including a victory Sept. 16 at the Cambia Portland Classic), Ko, the former top-ranked player in the world, is in the lead position at the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

It has been a start-and-stop kind of week at Mountain Ridge, thanks in large part to thick fog that has wreaked havoc on starting times. The fog caused delays in both of the first two rounds, including a 2 ½-hour delay on Friday that ultimately caused play to be suspended due to darkness at 6:18 p.m. with 63 players still to finish their rounds.

The second round will resume Saturday at 7:15 a.m., with the third round beginning no earlier than 10:30 a.m.

Ko opened with a 63 and has four holes left in her second round. At 10 under, she’s working on pulling away from the field and already has a three-shot lead on Lindsey Weaver, So Yeon Ryu and Perrine Delacour.

“On the front nine, I had a lot of missed shot but I made a lot of good saves, so it’s fine,” said Ko. “I had a lot of good opportunity for birdies and left four holes for tomorrow. I will just take a rest tonight and then I will get better for tomorrow.”

Among Ko’s immediate chasers, only Weaver managed to finish the second round – she logged a 67 to back up an opening 68.

Weaver’s group finished the second round in 4 hours and 19 minutes. After hurrying to the ninth tee (her final hole) to just beat the horn, Weaver finished with a bogey but was mostly just happy to be done.

“Literally nothing is more important (than finishing). I was telling my caddie, I would hate to be playing No. 9 at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning,” said Weaver, who is not currently qualified for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. “I’m happy to be done, even though I made bogey on it. I’m just happy I don’t have to wake up at 5 a.m. tomorrow. I’m good. I’m happy with it.”

This is likely to be Weaver’s last LPGA start of the season, and certainly will be her last start with the last name “Weaver” as she and fiancé Zach Wright, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, plan to wed in the offseason.

Three players from Korea – Chella Choi, Jenny Shin and In Gee Chun – are part of a four-way tie for fifth with Xiyu Lin, and Choi, who put together back-to-back rounds of 68, also finds herself planning a wedding for December.

“You know, for the last 20 years I just played golf, but right now I’m trying to make plans for the wedding so I’m very excited,” she said. “I talk with my boyfriend about my golf game and everything in my life, too. So I’m really good right now. I’m very happy for me.”

Comments / 0

Related
LPGA

First or Nothing for Jin Young Ko

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. GALLOWAY, N.J. | It was 1996 when, in his first long-form sit-down interview as a pro, Tiger Woods made one of his most prophetic declarations. “Second place sucks,” Tiger said. Curtis Strange, who was interviewing him, smiled and said, “You’ll learn.”
GOLF
LPGA

Defending Champ Jin Young Ko Shopping for Another Title at Founders Cup

It seems like an eternity has passed since Jin Young Ko won the 2019 edition of the Founders Cup, and considering the tournament has a new sponsor in Cognizant and a new venue in Mountain Ridge Country Club, the nearly two-year hiatus feels even longer. However, winning memories always stick with their champions and Ko is excited to defend this week at the event that saw her first victory on American soil.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Las Vegas Herald

Jin Young Ko keeps 60s streak alive, grabs lead at Founders Cup

World No. 2 and defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea piled up nine birdies, six on the back nine, to take a three-shot lead Thursday after one round of the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, N.J. With her 8-under 63, Ko extended her streak of rounds in...
GOLF
fox44news.com

Ko gets 13th straight round in 60s, leads by 4 at Founders

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — One more round in the 60s at the Founders Cup is all Jin Young Ko needs to join Annika Sorenstam in the LPGA Tour record book. That might be all it takes to win the Founders Cup, too. Ko picked up her fourth birdie on...
GOLF
NJ.com

With Founders Cup all but locked up, can Jin Young Ko go low for Sorenstam’s record?

There’s plenty for Jin Young Ko to play for Sunday, when she enters the final round of the 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell. The South Korean will try for her third victory this year, earn a hefty share of the $3 million prize money, and complete a successful defense of the 2019 Founders Cup that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The No.2 ranked player in the Rolex Women’s Golf standings is also attempting to tie the record for consecutive rounds in the 60s set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Wright
chatsports.com

Jin Young Ko gets record-breaking, wire-to-wire win at Founders Cup

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam. Even in a steady rain at Mountain Ridge, the 26-year-old South Korean star made it...
GOLF
albuquerqueexpress.com

Red-hot Jin Young Ko makes history with Founders Cup win

Jin Young Ko of South Korea wrote her name in the LPGA Tour record book not once but twice Sunday as she authored a wire-to-wire victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, N.J. Ko's 5-under 66 lifted her to 18 under for a four-shot victory over Germany's Caroline...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jin Young Ko shoots 14th straight round (!) in 60s, wins Founders Cup

Jin Young Ko dominated the Founders Cup on Sunday in New Jersey, claiming a four-stroke win with a final-round score of 68. But of course, that wasn’t a surprise. None of it was. Not when your past three weeks have gone as well as Ko’s have. To call the stretch...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Cognizant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Stupid is as stupid does:' Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and more PGA Tour players react to USGA, R&A driver news

Phil Mickelson had been fanning the flames about a new driver rule on social media for a few months before the USGA and R&A’s joint announcement on Tuesday. The two governing bodies announced a new Model Local Rule that, starting Jan. 1, 2022, reduces the length of non-putters from 48 inches to 46 inches. The reduction in the maximum allowable length of golf clubs has been in the works for several years now, dating back to October 2016.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy