Utica's favorite sports bar is ready to welcome back fans for the first time since the pandemic started. 72 Tavern and Grill, located at the Adirondack Bank Center (Utica Aud), in downtown Utica hasn't had sports fan inside since the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. They broke the good news on Facebook that they will be happy to open their doors once again to Central New Yorkers:

UTICA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO