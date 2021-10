How confident are you, that you know the difference? (NL)James 4 tells us: Look here, you who say, “today or tomorrow we are going to a certain town and will stay there a year. We will do business there and make a profit.” How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is the morning fog – it’s here a little while, then it’s gone. What you ought to say, “if the Lord wants us to, we will live and do this or that.” Otherwise you are boasting about your own pretentious plans.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO