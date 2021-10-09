Mentone Town Council Adopts 2022 Budget With No Remonstrators

MENTONE – Mentone Town Council adopted its 2022 budget after a public hearing on it Friday evening. No one from the public attended the hearing. The total 2022 budget is $692,139. The casino/riverboat fund is $10,000 of that budget. No money was put into the rainy day fund. The general fund is $555,039. The local road and street fund is $17,200. The motor vehicle highway fund is $89,900. No money also was put into the cemetery fund or the cumulative capital improvement fund. The cumulative capital development fund is $20,000. No money was budgeted for the economic development fund.